South Portland Land Trust hosts trail clean up for National Public Lands Day

SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland Land Trust will host a trail clean-up at South Branch Trail on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate National Public Lands Day. The trailhead for South Branch Trail is located on Philbrook Road near the eastern entrance to JC Penney at the Maine Mall. The trail clean-up is made possible thanks to generous support from One Tree Planted, a Vermont-based organization that helps to fund reforestation efforts around the globe.