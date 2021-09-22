CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Portland, ME

South Portland Land Trust hosts trail clean up for National Public Lands Day

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland Land Trust will host a trail clean-up at South Branch Trail on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate National Public Lands Day. The trailhead for South Branch Trail is located on Philbrook Road near the eastern entrance to JC Penney at the Maine Mall. The trail clean-up is made possible thanks to generous support from One Tree Planted, a Vermont-based organization that helps to fund reforestation efforts around the globe.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
South Portland, ME
Government
City
South Portland, ME
South Portland, ME
Society
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Public Lands Day#Public Lands#Volunteers#South Portland Land Trust#Splt
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy