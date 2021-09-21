600 students to participate in Bluff Country Collaborative Exploration Day

Friday was Tusculum University’s annual Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day, which is devoted to completing a number of projects to benefit the university and the community. Projects were mostly on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but students, faculty and staff performed work at some nearby locations. Nettie Day 2021 was funded through a $58,247 9/11 Day of Service grant from AmeriCorps, which helped provide equipment necessary for the work, a press release from the university said. T-shirts, which were used to make jump ropes for children, were donated for the project by Opportunity House and U-Turn for Christ thrift stores. Community organizations that benefited from the students’ work were Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City, Isaiah 117 House in Greene County, the Greene County Humane Society and Second Harvest Food Bank in Blountville, and students also painted and cleaned at Doak Elementary School and Tusculum City Park.

