Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Children struggling with their mental health since the pandemic hit have been facing "agonisingly" long waits for treatment, with data from half of England's specialist services showing one in five youngsters waiting longer than 12 weeks. Some under-18s are turning up at A&E for help and one doctor tells us hospitals have no option but to admit them to wards, even though no specialist support is available.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO