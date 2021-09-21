The Power of Data: Cancer Support from Prevention to Palliation

Europe is the region with the highest per capita consumption of alcohol in the world. To reduce alcohol consumption and the associated health burden, increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages is a promising policy option. Alongside other measures, such as marketing bans for alcoholic beverages or reduced availability of alcohol, higher alcohol taxes are among the so-called "best buys" of the WHO. The "best buys" are health policy measures that are particularly cost-effective in reducing the disease burden caused by lifestyle risk factors, such as alcohol. However, in the European Region, and particularly the European Union, alcohol taxes are often very low. Therefore, in a modeling study, scientists from the Technische Universität Dresden, together with the WHO European Office, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, Canada, investigated the impact of increased alcohol excise duties on alcohol-attributable cancers in the WHO European Region.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO