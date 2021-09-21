CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

The Power of Data: Cancer Support from Prevention to Palliation

By Lenka Dojcanova
International Atomic Energy Agency
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-quality, accessible and transparent data help experts make more informed decisions, and this is particularly so when it comes to applying nuclear techniques in human health. To foster further collaboration in this area, the IAEA held a side event at the 65th General Conference on 21 September with more than 230 participants, who discussed the impact of the IAEA’s databases on guiding decision making.

www.iaea.org

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Causes, symptoms, and treatment options for thyroid cancer

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month and according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), approximately 640,000 people are living with thyroid cancer in the U.S. According to published research in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), thyroid cancer diagnoses have tripled over the last 30 years. The prime reason...
CANCER
Business Insider

Gritstone Presents Data From Individualized Neoantigen Immunotherapy In Colorectal Cancer

Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has announced updated results from the Phase 1/2 study of GRANITE individualized neoantigen immunotherapy in advanced solid tumors. The immunotherapy is a heterologous prime-boost in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), and Yervoy (ipilimumab). The data were presented at the European Society of Medical...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Inuit cancer patients often face difficult decisions without support far from home

Inuit are resilient. They have demonstrated self-determination and the ability to navigate and adapt to harsh and changing environments. Inuit live in many locations including urban environments, although most Inuit in Canada live in the traditional territory called Inuit Nunangat. Inuit who live in Inuit Nunangat must travel long distances south to receive specialized health-care services, such as cancer care, obstetrics and dialysis.
HEALTH
dakotanewsnow.com

Light the Night shows direct support to cancer patient

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kurt Smit enjoys climbing obstacles in his free time. He is an avid rock climber and boulders at Climberz in Tea. It was about a year ago that his peers noticed him climbing one day and noticed he had a bloody nose. That was not the only surprise as Kurt became dizzy, spots began showing up on his back, and was blinded by blood at one point too. It was concerning enough to get checked out, only to discover he had Leukemia through a bone marrow biopsy.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
World Health Organization

Advocating for cervical cancer awareness and prevention on World GO Day

Cervical cancer survivor and advocate, Icó Tóth, is continuing her efforts to raise awareness about HPV and cervical cancer as part of World Gynaecologic Oncology Day which takes place annually on 20 September. Established in 2019, World GO Day is an initiative of ENGAGe (European Network of Gynaecologic Oncological Cancer Advocacy Groups), a part of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO). Every year ENGAGe members and other supporters around the world spread awareness about symptoms, risks, treatment of gynaecological cancers and cervical cancer prevention. #GOfor became the official hashtag of World GO Day and this year the “hashtag series” has been extended to include #DareToAsk and #GoForPrevention. While this year’s motto—#GOforcommunication—is simple, its message is important for all women globally: “Information is power, but communication is the solution.” Don’t be afraid to ask your doctor about symptoms and treatment possibilities for gynaecological cancers and about HPV to prevent cervical cancer.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Preventing Glaucoma Vision Loss with ‘Big Data’

Each morning, more than 2 million Americans start their rise-and-shine routine by remembering to take their eye drops. The drops treat their open-angle glaucoma, the most-common form of the disease, caused by obstructed drainage of fluid where the eye’s cornea and iris meet. The slow drainage increases fluid pressure at the front of the eye. Meanwhile, at the back of the eye, fluid pushes on the optic nerve, causing its bundled fibers to fray and leading to gradual loss of side vision.
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Thousands affected by missed cancer target, data suggests

Data shows a key cancer target has not been met since 2015. The NHS in England has missed its target to diagnose and treat 85% of cancer patients within two months of urgent referral for almost six years running, according to a new analysis. Cancer Research UK used NHS data...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Insights from our genome and epigenome will help prevent, diagnose and treat cancer

In 2020, an estimated 10 million people lost their lives to cancer. This devastating disease is underpinned by changes to our DNA—the instruction manual for all our cells. It has been 20 years since scientists first unveiled the sequence of the human genome. This momentous achievement was followed by major technological advances that allow us to today read the layers of information of our DNA in enormous detail—from the first changes to DNA that occur as a cell becomes cancerous to the complex microenvironments of advanced tumors.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Data Collection#Iaea
mskcc.org

Cancer Straight Talk: How MSK Supports Young Adults with Cancer

Imagine: Just as you’re finding your footing in the real world — graduating school, starting a new job, getting married, building a family — you’re diagnosed with cancer. It sounds implausible, but it happens to 90,000 teens and young adults in America each year. “Nobody is expecting to get cancer...
CANCER
CBS Denver

Emphasis On Education, Treatment, Prevention During Blood Cancer Awareness Month

(CBS4)– September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to educate the public on blood cancers, treatment, and prevention. The Colorado Blood Cancer Institute is celebrating 30 years of treating patients who are fighting these diseases. In that time, they’ve had 5,000 stem cell and bone marrow transplants. On CBSN Denver, we talked to Dr. Jeff Matous, the medical director for the institute’s blood and marrow transplant program. He specializes in the treatment of blood cancers including multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and leukemia. (Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images) “Individually, they’re not terribly common compared to some other cancers, but when taken...
DENVER, CO
Derrick

7 strategies to prevent cancer

Cancer affects people from all walks of life. The National Cancer Institute estimated that, in 2020, roughly 1.9 million new cases of cancer would be diagnosed and more than 606,000 people would die from the disease. The most common cancers include breast, lung, prostate, colon, melanoma, and bladder cancers. Even...
CANCER
henryford.com

Metastatic Cancer Support Group

A virtual monthly support group for those coping with cancer as a chronic illness. This group is facilitated by a social worker who specializes in oncology and is aware of the unique situation of those with metastatic cancer. To register for this group, please email [email protected]
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Study: Higher alcohol taxes could prevent thousands of cancers

Europe is the region with the highest per capita consumption of alcohol in the world. To reduce alcohol consumption and the associated health burden, increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages is a promising policy option. Alongside other measures, such as marketing bans for alcoholic beverages or reduced availability of alcohol, higher alcohol taxes are among the so-called "best buys" of the WHO. The "best buys" are health policy measures that are particularly cost-effective in reducing the disease burden caused by lifestyle risk factors, such as alcohol. However, in the European Region, and particularly the European Union, alcohol taxes are often very low. Therefore, in a modeling study, scientists from the Technische Universität Dresden, together with the WHO European Office, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, Canada, investigated the impact of increased alcohol excise duties on alcohol-attributable cancers in the WHO European Region.
CANCER
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Preventing cancer during COVID

It's being called a life-saving initiative in the face of COVID. Doctors and cancer experts are coming together in September and October, sharing a crucial message about cancer prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Genetic Mutations Key to Precision Medicine, Cancer Prevention

- A recent study indicated that genetic mutations in blood cells caused by smoking and aging-related changed could be risk factors for a rare type of blood cancer that impacts immune cells. The findings could lead to new ways to diagnose and prevent the disease as well as advance precision medicine efforts.
CANCER
Newswise

Doctor who claims that there's a significant uptick in cancers in vaccinated people offers no supported evidence

An article published on LifeSite News, a site started by a Canadian national "pro-life" organization, says that an Idaho doctor is seeing a "massive ‘uptick’ in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been vaccinated." The doctor is Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab. Dr. Cole provides no evidence or data to back this claim.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Can You Prevent Peritoneal Cancer?

2 Types of Peritoneal Cancer Peritoneal Cancer Symptoms Center. Although there is no definitive way to prevent peritoneal cancer, certain healthy lifestyle choices may lower your risk of getting, such as:. Quitting or avoiding smoking. Consuming a healthy diet rich in whole foods (including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains) and...
CANCER
Project Self-Sufficiency

New Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency will address positive and adverse childhood experiences during new workshop series.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency announces the October launch of a new workshop and discussion series, “Pizza & PACEs”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Trauma experts and guest speakers will address the impact of adverse childhood experiences on social, emotional, and cognitive development, and offer tips and strategies for building resiliency. The interactive workshops will be held on Mondays, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., October 4th and 18th, November 1st and 15th, and December 6th. Pizza will be provided; advance registration is required. All attendees must be vaccinated against Covid-19.
NEWTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Onconova Announces Data Supporting Anti-Cancer Activity of Rigosertib-Nivolumab Combination

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced preliminary safety and efficacy data from an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2a trial of oral rigosertib plus the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in advanced KRAS mutated (KRAS+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data, recently featured in a presentation at the 3rd Annual...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy