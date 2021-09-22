CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll Want To Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip Around Detroit This Year

By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
Only In Michigan
 7 days ago

Ready to enjoy some of the best fall foliage in Detroit and its surrounding areas? There’s nothing more wonderful on an autumn day than heading out for a leisurely drive through some of the region’s prettiest pockets of seasonal vibrance. With a combination of stunning parks and roadside stops, this road trip to the best fall colors near Detroit will leave you basking in the wonders of autumn.

For an adjustable map of our Metro Detroit fall foliage road trip map, click here.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doGxn_0c3t4wmv00
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBY4E_0c3t4wmv00
1. Belle Isle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDD4I_0c3t4wmv00
2. Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kui4Q_0c3t4wmv00
3. Island Lake Recreation Area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODXFz_0c3t4wmv00
4. Nichols Arboretum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ff6er_0c3t4wmv00
5. Huron River Drive (Ann Arbor to Dexter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZArTP_0c3t4wmv00
6. Hudson Mills Metropark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOfxo_0c3t4wmv00
7. Elizabeth Park (Trenton)

So, what do you think? Did we cover some of the best places to enjoy fall colors in Detroit and its surrounding areas? Share your thoughts with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another beautiful natural destination near the Motor City by filling out our official nomination form here.

Searching for even more seasonal delight? Be sure to read about these seven cider mills in Metro Detroit.

