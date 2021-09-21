CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Smart Maintenance in the railway industry is one core factor for success in the future

By Sponsored by ITK
Railway Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart Maintenance in the railway industry means to leverage the potential of digitalization. Possible solutions include the optimization of existing maintenance processes, reducing life cycle costs by efficient use of existing assets and implementing new business models and services. Sense and connect is an important topic, availability and utilization of data from different sources are deciding factors for success. Infrastructure to create and handle a large amount of data is needed. Technologies for data analytics, knowledge discovery and artificial intelligence developed rapidly in the last years and are core competencies for the next decade. Deployment and application of new knowledge is just as important and a great challenge when implementing Smart Maintenance.

www.railwaygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Amplience Pinpoints The Success Factors For The New Commerce Era at ‘Experience Horizons’ Conference

Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform for high scale, high growth brands and retailers, is hosting a virtual event that aims to guide, inform and inspire businesses that want to maximise the opportunities of the digital-first, customer-centric future. Marketing Technology News: Amplience Enables eCommerce SEO Optimisation Following Launch of Google...
ECONOMY
wardsauto.com

Software-Defined Vehicle: 4 Core Pillars Driving Auto Industry to Change

In recent years the automotive industry has observed a trend where the in-vehicle software seems to be of greater importance than the car performance itself. The shift in customer preferences results in a completely new approach to building vehicles. This new automotive era is now being referred to as software-defined...
SOFTWARE
techbeacon.com

Why humans are core to DevOps success

Over the past year and a half, the world has witnessed an unprecedented amount of change. Organizations have had to transform the way they worked, collaborated, and communicated. Increased security was a necessity, as was adapting to new working models that focus on improving collaboration and communication tactics. We became digitally dependent.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway Company#Data Visualization#The Railway#In The Future#Data Storage#Smart Maintenance#Prescriptive Maintenance
securityboulevard.com

The Future of Industrial Cybersecurity

In the next five years, cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS) is expected to achieve strong growth, with estimates predicting the sector will be worth approximately $22.8 billion by 2026. With help from researchers, investigations of increasing attacks on industrial facilities and growing interest from corporate and government sectors, the industry has already amassed an arsenal of awareness and protection offerings.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Underdog Cardano Eyes $3 After Successfully Smashing Smart Contracts Record

$ADA set a new record for over 100 completed smart contracts barely two days after the release of its highly-publicized Alonzo Hardfork. The Plutus smart contract capability, which featured as a part of the purple phase of Cardano’s three-pronged upgrade, broke the 100 contract record confirming a seamless integration of the new upgrade. The success comes as an underdog victory for the current 3rd most valuable coin after a series of complaints about its smart contract ineffectiveness flooded the crypto space in the run-up to the release.
MARKETS
gamesindustry.biz

Creating a diverse future for the games industry

Diversity and inclusion is a topic getting more and more attention in the games industry. Yet our panel called its talk "We're not talking about diversity, we're talking about the future," to avoid negative connotations with the term diversity and inclusion. "I've noticed a diversity and inclusion fatigue if you...
VIDEO GAMES
ValueWalk

ReShaping The Marketing Industry: Successful Marketing Solutions

Despite total worldwide retail sales declining by approximately 3.0% around the world, ecommerce managed to perform way above pre-pandemic expectations in 2020. In 2020, retail e-commerce sales globally amounted to roughly USD $4.28 trillion, with e-retail revenues currently predicted to exceed USD $5.3 trillion in 2022. Around the world, online...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
homedit.com

40 DIY Workbench Ideas For Successful Future Projects

If you’re the type who likes to do all sorts of home improvement and DIY projects then you know that the supplies are not all that matters. Having a proper work environment in which to do all that is important. It may not be absolutely necessary to have a workbench...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Railway Gazette

ABB Installation Products brings innovation in conduit and cable support to the global rail transport industry

Each day, millions of people around the world rely on railways and buses to travel from point-to-point and to carry commercial cargo from place-to-place. Over time, heavy use and exposure to weather and stress leads to damage of conduits and cables within these transport vehicles and endangers their reliable operation. As the global rail transport and freight market continues to grow, operators want solutions that enable them to keep up with demand and operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably.
INDUSTRY
Railway Gazette

Six shortlisted for HS2 Phase 2a advanced works contracts

UK: HS2 Ltd has invited six bidders to tender for Advanced Civil Works on Phase 2a of the high speed line linking Fradley with Crewe, which was granted royal assent by parliament in February. Please sign in or register for free to view this page. You have reached your limit...
TRAFFIC
Medagadget.com

Carrier Screening Market Size, Growth, Driving Factors, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope, 2019 – 2027

Diseases caused by changes in the normal DNA sequence are known as genetic abnormalities. Mutations, which may exist in one or more chromosomes, are the result of these modifications. An individual has two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent. The carrier is the one who carries the mutant gene for the genetic disease. If both parents have the gene linked to a genetic disease, the infant has a 25 percent chance of inheriting the condition. If only one parent has the mutated gene, the infant has a 50 percent risk of inheriting the mutated gene.
MARKETS
Massage Mag.com

Core Values are Crucial to Your Business Success

Along my journey, I have come to learn how important core values helped me achieve my goals. My core values are faith, determination, dedication and compassion. I realized my first core value of faith at a very young age. (Most people can’t remember things that happened to them while they were young, but I distinctly remember a moving train and my mother pressing hard on the gas as I held on for dear life in the back seat.) Values that were instilled in me from a young age have come to shape my very existence and contribute to the success I have today.
ECONOMY
Providence Business News

Builder credits industry relationships for success

CEO (or equivalent): Jeff Lipshires, president. J2 Construct Inc., founded in 2018, is a construction firm that focuses on residential, commercial, luxury and institutional construction, as well as property management for its clients. The firm, located in Middletown, has grown to have more than $25 million in revenue in 2020,...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Intuitive set the standard in the robotic-assisted surgery market. No one has caught up. Illumina’s gene sequencing instruments are the benchmark for an area of medicine that is booming. Align Technology is fending off competition with its integration of technology into the orthodontic process. There are plenty of good reasons...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

No Place to Turn as Shipping Woes Go Coast to Coast

Already hampered by supply chain disruptions, FedEx has had to reroute 600,000 packages per day due to labor shortages. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Two-in-One Smart Diffuser

The Levoit VeSync Dual 200S humidifier and diffuser features ultrasonic technology, integrated timers and smart capabilities for seamless operation. The two-in-one device is designed to work with the VeSync app, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa, which helps to give people peace of mind when it comes to taking the health of their household into their own hands.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy