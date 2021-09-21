Smart Maintenance in the railway industry is one core factor for success in the future
Smart Maintenance in the railway industry means to leverage the potential of digitalization. Possible solutions include the optimization of existing maintenance processes, reducing life cycle costs by efficient use of existing assets and implementing new business models and services. Sense and connect is an important topic, availability and utilization of data from different sources are deciding factors for success. Infrastructure to create and handle a large amount of data is needed. Technologies for data analytics, knowledge discovery and artificial intelligence developed rapidly in the last years and are core competencies for the next decade. Deployment and application of new knowledge is just as important and a great challenge when implementing Smart Maintenance.www.railwaygazette.com
