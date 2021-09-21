CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JPD cameras installed to monitor Belhaven activity and curb crime

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A recent increase in carjackings and break-ins have residents in one Jackson neighborhood on guard and living in fear. But now, they are getting more help from the Jackson Police Department with some of their latest technology. Last week this camera was installed here at Jefferson and Manship Streets, a highly traveled area. Now, police can watch what’s happening here in real-time.

