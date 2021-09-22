CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IMF board gets initial briefing on Georgieva role in China data rigging scandal

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met on Tuesday to discuss a report prepared for the World Bank alleging that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff to alter data to favor China while serving as the bank’s CEO. The board agreed to meet again soon...

