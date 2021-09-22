Jersey Mike's Subs to open in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jersey Mike's Subs known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs will open at 2345 Via Inspirada Parkway, in Henderson on September 22. Franchise owners Gary Kettler, Tami Kwity, and Juancarlos Chacon will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, September 22 to Sunday, September 26 to support Special Olympics. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to Special Olympics in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.news3lv.com
