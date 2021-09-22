China’s high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance

Good morning. Last Wednesday, we told you to "expect the number of headlines about the U.S.-China relationship to proliferate" with everyone in Washington back from August vacation. A day later, news broke that President Joe Biden had held a 90-minute phone call with Chinese ruler President Xi Jinping (although no in-person summit appears to be in the offing). The U.S. public then learned on Tuesday that Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. military, had phoned his Chinese counterpart twice between October 2020 and the 2021 presidential inauguration to assure him that the U.S. would not attack China as part of Donald Trump's effort to cling to power. Seems the humble Trans-Pacific telephone connection continues to be used in crucial, if sparing, ways.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO