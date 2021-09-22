CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIANJIN, China (Reuters) – At a factory in China’s north, workers are busy testing an automated vehicle designed to move bulky items around industrial spaces, one of a new generation of robots Beijing wants to shift the country’s manufacturing up the value chain. The robot’s Tianjin-based maker has received tax...

Related
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
freightwaves.com

Container ships now piling up at anchorages off China’s ports

There are over 60 container ships full of import cargo stuck offshore of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but there are more than double that — 154 as of Friday — waiting to load export cargo off Shanghai and Ningbo in China, according to eeSea, a company that analyzes carrier schedules.
INDUSTRY
State
Washington State
AFP

China's Xi warns of 'grim' situation with Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that relations between Beijing and Taipei were "grim" on Sunday, urging the island's main opposition party to help seek "unification of the country." China views self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to retake it one day, by force if necessary. Xi has become the most bellicose leader since Mao Zedong, describing the seizure of the island as "inevitable." In a congratulatory letter to Eric Chu -- the newly elected leader of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party -- Xi said the Chinese Communist Party and the KMT should collaborate under a "shared political basis."
CHINA
hngn.com

China Researches Blackout Bomb Warhead on Hypersonic Missile to Knockout Communications and Power to Disable Enemy Cities in Non-Nuclear Attack

In the upcoming power struggle with near peers, China is researching a Blackout bomb warhead that can shut down all electronics and powers sources. The hypersonic missile will use a chemical-based explosion emitting electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that effectively disable any technology in the blast area, knocking out enemy capability like radars.
CHINA
wolfstreet.com

Suppliers in China for Apple, Tesla, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, NXP, Infineon, ASE Forced to Halt Production amid Energy Crackdown

The Everything Shortage keeps promising to keep getting worse. Amid China’s many crackdowns is a crackdown on energy consumption, motivated by a slew of reasons, including most pressingly, spiking prices for coal and natural gas, particularly Liquefied Natural Gas. China is the second largest importer of LNG behind Japan. As Europe and Asia compete for supply, the price of LNG for November delivery to Japan and Korea has exploded to $27.45 per million British thermal units on the NYMEX, up from the $6-range a year ago (chart via CME Group):
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Chinese province orders companies to suspend production

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): China's manufacturing hub Zhejiang province has ordered a swath of companies to temporarily halt production as the province struggles to meet its energy consumption targets, a media report said. The order has affected nearly 160 energy-intensive companies, mainly the textile, dyeing and chemical fibre industries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Container Shipping’s Latest Shock: Blackouts in China

Factories in at least ten Chinese provinces have either cut output or closed temporarily this month, after government-imposed power cuts to curb carbon emissions. By Friday, at least 10 publicly listed companies told the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges their factory output had been hit by the power cuts, and their 2021 earnings could be adversely affected.
INDUSTRY
investorsobserver.com

Markets End Week Lower; China's Regulatory Push Continues

Markets began and ended this week on some rough notes leading to stocks underperforming overall for the week. China dominated headlines after reports that the government intends to break up the financial giant Ant Group. The report came before news that the casino industry will likely be facing increased regulation in Macau and the appointment of government representatives could be made to oversee operations. As a result, U.S. casino stocks with operations in Macau fell sharply on Wednesday and extended losses on Thursday as investors took in the information.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ford's India factory workers seek government help to safeguard jobs

CHENNAI, India (Reuters) - Factory workers at Ford Motor Co’s southern Indian plant near Chennai city have sought the state government’s help to safeguard jobs that will be lost once the carmaker stops production, workers and union leaders said. Last week, Ford said it would stop making cars in India,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China bans TV, radio advertisements for medical beauty loans

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China on Monday banned advertisements for medical beauty loans from its televisions, radios and online platforms, saying such advertisements enticed young people with low interest rates, misled consumers and caused adverse effects. The National Radio and Television Administration published the decision in a statement. Our...
CHINA
Washington Post

Why China Is Facing a Power Crunch and What It Means: QuickTake

A power crunch across China has rippled from factory floors to homes and even traffic lights in some places, leading economists to cut their growth forecasts for the world’s second-largest economy. The shortages mirror tight energy supplies in Europe and elsewhere that have roiled commodity markets, as well. Part of the problem is that the economic rebound after Covid lockdowns has boosted demand, while lower investment by miners and drillers has constrained production. But the crisis in China is partially due to its own environmental agenda, as President Xi Jinping’s vision of de-carbonizing the economy discouraged the burning of coal, a cheap energy source that subsidized its economic growth for decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

China’s big charity goes big tech

Good morning. Last Wednesday, we told you to "expect the number of headlines about the U.S.-China relationship to proliferate" with everyone in Washington back from August vacation. A day later, news broke that President Joe Biden had held a 90-minute phone call with Chinese ruler President Xi Jinping (although no in-person summit appears to be in the offing). The U.S. public then learned on Tuesday that Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. military, had phoned his Chinese counterpart twice between October 2020 and the 2021 presidential inauguration to assure him that the U.S. would not attack China as part of Donald Trump's effort to cling to power. Seems the humble Trans-Pacific telephone connection continues to be used in crucial, if sparing, ways.
CHARITIES
jack1065.com

Malaysia to seek China’s view on Australia’s nuclear sub pact

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Wednesday said it plans to seek China’s position on the new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, days after sounding the alarm that the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see...
CHINA
9to5Mac

Apple suppliers halt production as China restricts energy use

A crackdown on energy usage in China has seen a number of key Apple suppliers halt production, according to a new report today. One supplier to both Apple and Tesla said that it had been forced to suspend production from Sunday until this coming Friday, while another said it would need to cease production in two cities until the end of the month …
INDUSTRY

