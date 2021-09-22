CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta variant clouds developing Asia’s growth outlook – ADB

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Developing Asia’s economic rebound this year could be dented by the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday, as it urged economies to adapt to a ‘new normal’ after COVID-19 to underpin recovery. Growth in developing Asia, which groups 46...

