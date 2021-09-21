Wyoming activates National Guard to relieve hospitals amid COVID-19 surge
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday he had activated the National Guard to assist hospitals in the state facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. "I am grateful to the members of our Wyoming National Guard for once again answering the call to provide assistance in our hospitals during this surge," Gordon said. "Our Guard members truly are Wyoming's sword and shield, and their commitment to our state is something for which every Wyoming citizen can be thankful."gazette.com
Comments / 0