GM has told its white collar employees to use a confidential reporting tool to disclose their vaccination status with the company or potentially face reprimand. According to Bloomberg, General Motors sent a memo to its white collar employees on September 22nd encouraging them to report their vaccination status via its internal reporting tool. Failure to do so could result in the employee receiving a safety violation letter from the company and could cause them to lose out on a potential company performance bonus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO