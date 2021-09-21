Harvard Elementary School turns 123
Harvard Elementary School marked an important milestone on Sept. 18 when the school celebrated being 123 years old. Harvard opened its doors for the very first time in the Houston Heights on Sept. 18, 1898. A lot has changed since that historic day, as Harvard has been an International Baccalaureate school since 2012, offers a STEM Magnet program, and has a Gifted and Talented program called the Vanguard Neighborhood Program. In 2008, the school was named a National Blue Ribbon School.blogs.houstonisd.org
Comments / 0