CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Harvard Elementary School turns 123

By HISD Communications
houstonisd.org
 8 days ago

Harvard Elementary School marked an important milestone on Sept. 18 when the school celebrated being 123 years old. Harvard opened its doors for the very first time in the Houston Heights on Sept. 18, 1898. A lot has changed since that historic day, as Harvard has been an International Baccalaureate school since 2012, offers a STEM Magnet program, and has a Gifted and Talented program called the Vanguard Neighborhood Program. In 2008, the school was named a National Blue Ribbon School.

blogs.houstonisd.org

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Enrollments Up at Lanesborough, Williamstown Elementary Schools

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After an expected pandemic-fueled bump in the number of families home-schooling in the 2020-21 academic year, the Mount Greylock Regional School District is seeing increases at both its elementary schools over and above pre-pandemic levels. The regional school committee last Thursday heard preliminary enrollment data for its...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Jamestown Sun

Anti-bullying program brought to Jamestown elementary schools

Luke Anderson, principal of Gussner Elementary School in Jamestown, said the students there focused on the dancing characters in the colorful inflated suits during the anti-bullying presentation at the school Monday. "They are bringing a little activity to the presentation," he said. "That is a good fit for the kids."
JAMESTOWN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Houston Heights#History Lesson#Harvard Elementary School#Hisd
Saratogian

Division Street Elementary School earns national recognition

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National PTA recently recognized Division Street Elementary School as a 2020-2022 PTA School of Excellence. The school is one of 351 PTAs and schools nationwide to receive the honor. Division Street Elementary School PTA also earned this recognition in 2018. National PTA’s School of Excellence...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Unified to Temporarily Close 2 Elementary Schools Due to Flea Infestation

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials with the Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of two elementary schools due to a planned cleaning to eradicate a flea infestation. Oakland Unified officials issued a press release that said the schools — Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are both located at 10315 E Street in Oakland — will be closed to students and staff on Thursday and Friday for cleaning to eradicate the flea problem. The issue first came up in mid-September. Since then, the OUSD has been working with exterminators to eliminate the fleas, but the problem...
OAKLAND, CA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Elementary School Student Brings Handgun To School

A 1st grade Caddo Parish Public School student brought an unloaded handgun to school this week. The incident took place at Riverside Elementary School on Dixie Garden Drive in Shreveport on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the student had the gun concealed in their backpack when another student saw it. Teachers and administrators were then told about the gun, and the School Resource Officer was alerted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
TheDailyBeast

Mom and Teachers Say They’re Proud of Girl Who Flipped Bird at School Anti-Mask Protesters

When 14-year-old Fiona Downey arrived at her Vermont high school last Friday, she was so exasperated by the sight of a mob of grown adults protesting against mask-wearing on campus that she had no choice but to flip the bird. The photo of the teen raising a finger at the anti-maskers from inside her school bus inevitably went viral—and now her mom and teachers have spoken about how proud they are. Meagan Downey told the Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days: “This has been particularly hard on adolescents... They’re coming of age, they’re old enough to see what’s happening, but they don’t have a lot of control. I think in that moment, my daughter did have control over what she could do with her hand, and she chose to use it.” Seven Days reported that a teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School also told Fiona they were proud of her, and Fiona said she’s enjoyed going viral. “People have offered to buy me creemees,” she said. “Someone else offered to buy me shoes. And people offered to give me scholarships—which, like, I’m fine with that. Love a scholarship.”
PROTESTS
districtchronicles.com

Students Carry Around Microwaves, Shopping Carts After Backpack Ban

After a gun was reportedly found in a 13-year-old’s backpack at Rigby Middle School in Idaho, the school district enacted a backpack ban in all secondary schools in the district. This is the second gun-related incident Rigby Middle School specifically has had within the last six months. In May, a...
EDUCATION
sonomastatestar.com

Greek life recruitment started this week for all interested students

Greek life is an integral part of Sonoma State’s legacy, and has helped many students find their community for years. During the first weeks of Sept., sororities and fraternities are beginning their recruitment processes. Here at Sonoma State we are right in the middle of sorority and fraternity recruitment/rush week....
SONOMA, CA
dailytitan.com

Students carry pandemic hobbies into the school year

With the outbreak of COVID-19 and worldwide shutdowns, many students used this opportunity to develop new hobbies, which include self-care practices. For some students, these new hobbies have been carried over into the school year. What were once pandemic pastimes have since turned into life-changing hobbies. Yessenia Ozuna, an intercultural...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Mass. Extends School Mask Mandate; Some Middle And High Schools Can Opt Out Mid-October

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon. All Massachusetts public schools students and staff have been required to wear masks inside school buildings since the start of the school year earlier this month. Under the original mandate, on Friday, October 1, schools that have 80 percent or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated were going to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. That has been changed. The state now says middle and high schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

‘Extremely Frustrating’: Not All School Districts Implementing COVID Test & Stay Program

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Students are back to in person learning, but the challenges surrounding COVID-19 are still lingering. To alleviate some of the stress at the start of the school year, the state implemented a protocol called Test and Stay which allows unvaccinated students to stay in school if they are close contacts but asymptomatic. However, the students are required to take a COVID test every day in school. But some school districts have yet to implement the program. Morgan Brinker is a mother of three kids in elementary, middle, and high school in the Hubbardston and Gardner school system....
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy