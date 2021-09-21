Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

According to the new market research report "Electronic Wet Chemicals Market By Type, Form ( Solid Liquid, Gas), Application ( Semiconductor, IC Packaging, PCB),End-Use Industry (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Medical), And Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The global electronic wet chemicals market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include growing consumption of electronic wet chemicals in the emerging clusters of APAC is mainly because of the rising per capita expenditure on consumer electronics products such as smartphones, laptops and others and abundant availability of raw materials and cheap labor force, and growing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive and consumer goods.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO