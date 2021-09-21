Indoor LED Display Market May Set New Growth Story | Daktronics, Barco, Mitsubishi Electric

Biorefinery can be defined as the optimized use of biomass for materials, chemicals, fuels, and energy applications. It cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin from agricultural, forestry, and municipal waste sources for the production of various types of bio-products. In today's time renewable and clean-burning, biodiesel is an increasingly attractive alternative to conventional fuels to reduce emission and climate impact. The integration of biowaste into the cutting-edge circular economy has the potential to significantly increase the production of sustainable bioproducts and bioenergy and reduce the import of crude oil from other countries.

