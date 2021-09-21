CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewear Market Is Projected to Record a Volume CAGR of Nearly 7.6% through 2027

 7 days ago

The global Eyewear market is forecast to reach USD 245.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The eyewear market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising number of eye diseases and growth in the aging population across the globe. Moreover, the increasing trend of eyewear becoming a part of fashion and luxury is fostering the market demand. However, the shift to newer technologies, such as laser surgeries, is hampering the market demand.

Baby Playmat Market to See Booming Growth | Dwinguler, Lollaland, Parklon, Playgro

Baby playmats are a floor covering where a baby can sit and play, these accessories are found in the children's room. Many types of playmats are available in the market such as puzzle mats, balls pits, tummy time mats including many others. The puzzle mats are ideal for babies and kids of any age enjoy on the surface comfortably. These mats can be used indoor and outdoor uses and can be carried anywhere, as they are designed and styled according to the comfort and safety of babies and kids.
MARKETS
Radiotherapy Market Worth $7.3 billion by 2026: Worldwide Emerging Trends, Key Players and Growth Opportunities

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global radiotherapy market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
MARKETS
Composites Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites), Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites), Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, size is expected to grow from USD 74.0 billion in 2020 to USD 112.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The composites industry is growing due to the increase in the demand for high performance materials with properties such as high strength to weight ratio, good tensile strength, electrical conductivity, among others.
INDUSTRY
Software Load Balancers Market Report by Global Size 2021 by Research Objectives, Investment Scenario, Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry, Key Trends by Regions, Share and Revenue Forecast by 2027

The Software Load Balancers market report aims to provide a high-quality and accurate analysis of the market, while also taking into account the present market situation, as COVID 19 has a significant impact on the global economy. It also covers competitive intelligence, technology threats and breakthroughs, and a variety of other topics. Market participants can comprehend the most significant developments in the global market thanks to its professionally crafted market intelligence.
SOFTWARE
The next 10 years to be on the amelioration spree in automotive sector by having the Forestry Equipment Tires Market grow at the rate of 5.7%

PMR delivers key insights on the global forestry equipment tires market in its latest research report titled "Forestry Equipment Tires Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028", which analyzes the global forestry equipment tires market and offers comprehensive insights and statistic for the next ten years.
ECONOMY
The Next 10 Years To See Advanced Medical Nutrition Market Enter The Growth Absorption Spectrum (Reaching US$ 2,300 Million)

The Advanced Medical Nutrition Market is expected to reach US$ 2,300 Million at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
HEALTH
The Next Generation Iv Infusion Pumps Market To Grow Fathoming The Depth Of Technological Advancements (Reaching US$ 3.2 Billion) From 2025

The Next Generation Iv Infusion Pumps Market will witness a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching US$ 3.2 Billion between 2025. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
Battery for Electric Three Wheelers Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | GS Yuasa, Kokam, Exide Industries, LG

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Battery for Electric Three Wheelers covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Battery for Electric Three Wheelers explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are SK, GS Yuasa, Kokam, Exide Industries, LG, Samsung, David Pieris Motor Company & ARBL.
ECONOMY
Electric Motor Market to Generate $169.1 Billion Revenue By 2036

The global Electric Motor Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 113.3 billion in 2020 to USD 169.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increased demand for HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial end-users in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions along with growing use of electric motors across major industries is the driving factor for the growth of this market. Emerging robotics technologies and the demand for electric motors in the robots is likely to create a larger opportunity for Electric Motor Market in near future.
ECONOMY
Crowdfunding Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Gofundme, Indiegogo,Patreon

The global crowdfunding market is expected to witness high growth due to use of free cost software tools. Crowdfunding is also called online fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraising, or social media fundraising. It is a process of funding a project by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, via the internet. It is a form of crowdsourcing as well as alternative finance. Additionally, it is a method of raising capital through the mutual effort of friends, family, clients, and single investors.
MARKETS
Cloud-based Payroll Software Market 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis Report by Industry Share, Size, Key Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape to 2027

The global demand for Cloud-based Payroll Software is examined in-depth in a research study that looks at market share, scale, patterns, and growth prospects. The research provides a sector valuation based on the exact calculations in the report. Market analysis is a comprehensive set of significant discoveries when compared to the industry's specific competitors. The paper also goes over the many industries where the global industry has established itself. A global industry analysis is based on in-depth contextual insights, verifiable projections, and historical data of market volume.
SOFTWARE
Global Acaricides Market is to be Driven by the Demand for Higher Agricultural Yield in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Acaricides Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Acaricides Market, assessing the market based on its segments like major chemical types, mode of action, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
AGRICULTURE
Innovation Management Platforms Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Brightidea, Planbox, Qmarkets, Imaginatik

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Innovation Management Platforms covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Innovation Management Platforms explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Inno360, Hype Innovation, Crowdicity, Brightidea, Planbox, Qmarkets, Imaginatik, Innosabi, Ideascale, Cognistreamer, SAP, Spigit & Exago.
MARKETS
Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automotive ventilated seat fan market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from introduction of seat fan to new improved axial fan in seat. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automotive ventilated seat fan market is expected to reach $1.04 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.1%. In this market, axial fan is expected to remain the largest product type, and large car segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing demand for premium cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience.
DALLAS, TX
Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2027 | Major Companies are Cladding, Trespa North America, Centria International, Tata Steel, Kaicer, Kingspan Insulation

The Rainscreen Cladding Systems market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
MARKETS
HetNet Ecosystem Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Vodafone Group, SK Telecom, Telenor Group

HTF MI introduce new research on Global HetNet Ecosystem covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global HetNet Ecosystem explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Vodafone Group, Sprint Corporation, Telia Company, Nk, SK Telecom & Telenor Group.
MARKETS
Liquid Macrofiltration Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2027 | Major Companies are Amiad Water Systems, Andritz, Eaton, Parker Hannifin, Filtration Group

The Liquid Macrofiltration market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
INDUSTRY
Bare Metal Cloud Services Market Witnessing a Remarkable Boost | IBM, Scaleway, Packet, Oracle

The ' Bare Metal Cloud Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Bare Metal Cloud Services market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Bare Metal Cloud Services market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
Strollers Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Strollers covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Strollers explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Mybaby, BBH, Good Baby, ABC Design, Mybaby, Aing, Shenma Group, Seebaby, Combi, Peg Perego, NewellRubbermaid, Hauk, Stokke, UPPAbaby, Emmalijunga, Roadmate & Artsana.
MARKETS
Shared Mobility Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | BlaBlaCar, Chariot, Faxi, Gett

Shared mobility as transportation services and shared use of cars, motorcycle, and other travel modes among users either concurrently or one after another. It has grown enormously in recent years as a renewed interest in urbanism and increasing energy, environmental and economic concerns have intensified the need for sustainable alternatives.
TRAFFIC

