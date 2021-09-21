Yeast Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2028

A playing card is usually a hand-sized piece of heavy paper or thin plastic. A complete set of cards is known as a pack or deck. A deck of cards is used for playing one of many card games, some of which contain gambling. Because they are both standard and generally available, playing cards are often adapted for other uses, like magic tricks, cartomancy or building a house of cards. The front or face of each card carries markings which distinguish it from another cards and determine its use under the rules of the game being played. The back of each card is equal for all cards, generally a plain color or abstract design. In most games, the cards are amassed into a deck, and their order is randomized by shuffling.

