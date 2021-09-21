Rheology Modifiers Market Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Products, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Opportunities in the automotive ventilated seat fan market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from introduction of seat fan to new improved axial fan in seat. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automotive ventilated seat fan market is expected to reach $1.04 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.1%. In this market, axial fan is expected to remain the largest product type, and large car segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing demand for premium cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience.

