CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Delta variant clouds developing Asia’s growth outlook – ADB

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Developing Asia’s economic rebound this year could be dented by the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday, as it urged economies to adapt to a ‘new normal’ after COVID-19 to underpin recovery. Growth in developing Asia, which groups 46...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Container Shipping’s Latest Shock: Blackouts in China

Factories in at least ten Chinese provinces have either cut output or closed temporarily this month, after government-imposed power cuts to curb carbon emissions. By Friday, at least 10 publicly listed companies told the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges their factory output had been hit by the power cuts, and their 2021 earnings could be adversely affected.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Asia#Gdp#Manila#Reuters#The European Union#Chinese#Southeast Asian
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Country
China
hot96.com

China’s industrial profit growth slows for sixth month in Aug

BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a weaker pace in August from a year earlier, slowing for a sixth consecutive month, as manufacturers struggled with high commodity prices, COVID-19 outbreaks and shortages in some key components. Profits rose 10.1% on year to 680.3 billion yuan ($105 billion)...
ECONOMY
WDBO

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

BEIJING — (AP) — The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage. Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries...
WORLD
hot96.com

China’s Hainan Airlines rises by maximum 5% on restructuring plans

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares in Hainan Airlines, the flagship carrier of embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, rose as much as 5% on Monday, its maximum level allowed for the day, after it gave an update on its restructuring plans. Sources told Reuters on Monday that China’s HNA Group will receive...
WORLD
hot96.com

S.Korea’s central bank to raise ESG focus in foreign currency asset management

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank said on Tuesday it would raise its focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in managing its foreign currency assets and prepare guidelines to be applied to these assets going forward. To respond to growing demand for socially responsible investing, the bank...
ECONOMY
hot96.com

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study by Oxford University. Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analysed in the study, which spanned Europe, the United States and Chile.
WORLD
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
MARKETS
Washington Post

Evergrande Was Just One of China’s Blind Spots

Even the savviest of investors were caught off-guard by the speed of China Evergrande Group’s unraveling. They shouldn’t have been: Trouble has long been brewing at China Inc., where balance sheets are weakening in the face of a rocky economic recovery. This could be Beijing’s worst blind spot yet. At...
ECONOMY
Wired UK

Why China crushed its tech giants

China's ban on all cryptocurrency transactions, announced on Friday, is just the latest of a series of bombshells that over just one year have profoundly reshaped the country's technological landscape. It is not only bitcoin miners, crypto-traders, or video gamers that have suddenly found themselves in Beijing's crosshairs. By and large it is China's largest internet platforms that have been feeling the heat. One after another, tech giants like Ant, Meituan, and Didi have been targets of antitrust probes. This has intersected with a tightening of data protection regulation, which is seen as a national security issue, and a general drive to curb capitalist excess. Ride-hailing firm Didi, for instance, hasn’t just come under antitrust scrutiny: two days after its New York IPO in June, it was forced to stop accepting new users while regulators investigated suspicions it might leak user data to the US.
ECONOMY
hot96.com

Chinese tech execs support ‘common prosperity’, helping SMEs at internet summit

WUZHEN, China (Reuters) – Chinese technology executives, facing a crackdown (https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13) by the authorities, pledged support on Sunday for Beijing’s “common prosperity” drive and to help smaller companies. Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang, a prime target (https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/crackdown-hit-alibaba-divest-5-stake-chinese-broadcaster-2021-09-24) of the broad crackdown, told a conference organised by China’s top internet regulator...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy