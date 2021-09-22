CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-Minute Replacement Trayce Thompson Ties the Game with His Second Home Run of the Year

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing more classic baseball than a last-minute replacement having a huge game. And tonight was no exception. With just an hour before game-time, the Cubs placed Alfonso Rivas on the IL, replacing him in the lineup and in the outfield with 30-year-old journeyman Trayce Thompson. And despite just 23 career home runs before tonight (dating all the way back to 2015) *and* the win blowing in ferociously from almost every direction, Thompson was able to hit one out to right field (an oppo-taco), tying the game at two runs a piece.

