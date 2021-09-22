CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

OSBI: Pocola Man Killed After Shooting, Killing Estranged Wife

By News On 6
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a man shot and killed his estranged wife, then was killed by their son in self-defense in Pocola Tuesday. According to the Pocola Police Department, two people were found dead at a Pocola apartment complex near the 100 block of West Pryor. Police say that when officers arrived, they found 66-year-old Ella Moore inside her son’s apartment and 71-year-old Billy Moore just outside the apartment.

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Pocola, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Pocola, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Self Defense#Osbi Agents
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy