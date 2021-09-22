OSBI: Pocola Man Killed After Shooting, Killing Estranged Wife

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a man shot and killed his estranged wife, then was killed by their son in self-defense in Pocola Tuesday. According to the Pocola Police Department, two people were found dead at a Pocola apartment complex near the 100 block of West Pryor. Police say that when officers arrived, they found 66-year-old Ella Moore inside her son’s apartment and 71-year-old Billy Moore just outside the apartment.