Recipe Tin Project: Fresh Apple Cake

Sometimes when I set out to cook something from one of these vintage recipe cards, it’s a recipe that is well past its prime, something that belongs firmly in another era. (Molded jello salads, I’m looking at you.) This Fresh Apple Cake, though, is timeless – a classic that would fit right in in any given decade. The recipe yields an unfussy, rustic 9×13 cake that’s perfect for whipping up when company is coming over or just to have on hand for snacking. (We also ate it for breakfast. You could call it an ‘anytime’ cake.) But I loved the recipe card almost as much as I loved the cake itself. Newer than many of the others and with handwriting that seemed a bit more modern too, it was the inscription had me hooked from the beginning.