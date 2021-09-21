CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Recipe Tin Project: Fresh Apple Cake

By Kristy Norrell
12tomatoes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes when I set out to cook something from one of these vintage recipe cards, it’s a recipe that is well past its prime, something that belongs firmly in another era. (Molded jello salads, I’m looking at you.) This Fresh Apple Cake, though, is timeless – a classic that would fit right in in any given decade. The recipe yields an unfussy, rustic 9×13 cake that’s perfect for whipping up when company is coming over or just to have on hand for snacking. (We also ate it for breakfast. You could call it an ‘anytime’ cake.) But I loved the recipe card almost as much as I loved the cake itself. Newer than many of the others and with handwriting that seemed a bit more modern too, it was the inscription had me hooked from the beginning.

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Apple Cake#Food Drink#The Recipe Tin Project#Pecans
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs, Says Science

Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, especially if you keep the yolk in. Not to mention, there are so many ways you can incorporate eggs into meals. Aside from scrambled eggs, there's a lot you can whip up in a skillet—from omelets to poached eggs. In the oven, you can elevate your...
SCIENCE
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SlashGear

Aldi salad dressing recalled over botulism risk: All the details

Some poppy seed dressing sold at Aldi stores under the company’s Simply Nature Organic brand has been recalled over a processing issue that may pave the way for botulism. The big issue is the potential for bacteria to grow in the bottles of poppy seed dressing, including, potentially, a type of bacteria that produces the toxin behind botulism.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recipe

Through extra-slow braising in onion soup mix-infused beef broth, this recipe from registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness transforms a nice lean cut of pork loin into tender and flavorful pulled pork that's perfect for sandwiches and that the whole family will love. "The texture of this dish is moist and tender," Carli promises, and it requires a mere three ingredients and five minutes of prep.
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

3-INGREDIENT APPLE CAKE

Our most popular recipe (most clicked on recipe) from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this 3-Ingredient Apple Cake from Cincy Shopper. Our other featured recipes include: Pop's Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles from The Good Hearted Woman, Easy Homemade Creamed Spinach from The Might Mrs. and I am sharing one of my all time favorite recipes, Pumpkin Dump Cake!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mini Apple Pies Recipe

When it's apple season, you know what they say, right? Make apple pie. Of course, even when it's not apple season, they say that, too. There are two reasons for that, only one of which takes into account how much we love this all-American pastry. The other reason is that apples can be stored for far longer than many other fruits — as much as eight weeks in the refrigerator, according to Healthline. Whatever time of year it happens to be, here is a wonderful mini apple pie recipe from recipe developer Miriam Hahn that has all the taste of a classic apple pie in miniature form.
RECIPES
The Independent

North African spices amp up Italian pasta sauce

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean But that sea is surrounded by a diverse set of peoples and cuisines that have been blending — deliciously — for millennia.Take, for instance, macroona mbakbka, a satisfying one-pot meal that’s considered the national dish of Libya Pasta made its way into Libyan cooking through Italian colonization during the early to mid-20th century. For mbakbka, it’s paired with spices, tomato and chicken, or sometimes other types of meat.For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45...
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Hershey's No-Bake Chocolate Mousse

On these still-warm days, turning on the oven for a family dessert still seems like a bad idea. This super simple mousse dessert, however, seems like a great idea. Just add butter to the crust mix, milk to the filling mix and drizzle on the chocolate topping and you have a dessert that looks like you spent a lot more time making it than you did (you should chill it for about an hour). Oh, and it’s delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy