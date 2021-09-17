This truck driver is making a major overhaul in the male-dominated trucking industry

(Le Mars) — This week is recognized as “National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week.” Truck drivers are too many times taken for granted, or even overlooked. But, if it were not for the nation’s truck drivers, and the trucking industry, we would not be able to have any of the products we use. Truck drivers are the link in the supply chain between producer, processor, manufacturer, and consumer. Schuster’s Trucking Company of Le Mars has grown from one truck owned by Orville Schuster more than 50 years ago, to now a fleet of nearly 500 trucks that deliver goods to all 48 continental states and into Canada. Jeff Arens is the general manager of Schuster Trucking Company and he tells what the local trucking company does to show their appreciation of their drivers.

LE MARS, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO