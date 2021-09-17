CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This truck driver is making a major overhaul in the male-dominated trucking industry

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sharae Moore’s company, S.H.E. Trucking, trains and encourages women seeking commercial licenses in long-haul trucking. CNN’s Erin Burnett is passionate about women’s empowerment in business and explores S.H.E. Trucking’s most significant impact: the support network among women.

