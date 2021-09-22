CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn County Marine injured in Kabul attack is optimistic, says she will walk again

By Zachary Rogers, WKRC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WKRC) - Kelsee Lainhart says that she is optimistic about her recovery at Walter Reed. She says that all her tubes, wires, stitches, and IVs are out and that she's positive and optimistic. "In my mind there is no other option than to be walking again, which I will...

