Opportunities, Inc. invites community to come and see the mission at work
Opportunities, Inc. Fulfillment and Training Center has completed the move into the former Badger Press location at 100 E. Blackhawk Drive, Fort Atkinson. Recruitment for full- and part-time in a variety of roles including pick and pack, warehousing, light assembly and more at competitive wages is happening now. Daily walk-in onsite interviews are available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon.www.dailyunion.com
