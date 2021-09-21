CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Opportunities, Inc. invites community to come and see the mission at work

Daily Jefferson County Union
 8 days ago

Opportunities, Inc. Fulfillment and Training Center has completed the move into the former Badger Press location at 100 E. Blackhawk Drive, Fort Atkinson. Recruitment for full- and part-time in a variety of roles including pick and pack, warehousing, light assembly and more at competitive wages is happening now. Daily walk-in onsite interviews are available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon.

