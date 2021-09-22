CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before You Decide To Have A Public Marriage Proposal, You Might Want To Read This First

By Leslie Morgan
When it comes to proposals, you could say I have had some experience. Not doing the actual proposing, but being proposed two. It's not like I'm some great catch or anything, I've just had two husbands who both proposed totally different. I think that is why when I saw recent public marriage proposals, on social media, I could relate and wanted to see what you thought of private marriage proposals versus public marriage proposals.

