Moorhusen's golden repeat leads Rams to eighth straight TRAC title
PORT BYRON — A golden legacy that had linked the golfing members of Riverdale High School's graduating classes of 2018 through ’21 got another addition. The Rams tallied 305 strokes on a breezy Tuesday afternoon at Byron Hills Golf Course to earn their eighth consecutive Three Rivers Conference team title. That meant the team's four seniors — Sam Willems, James Moorhusen, Ashton Sutton and Ben Nelson -- added their names to the list of those players who won championships in each of their four years in school.qctimes.com
Comments / 0