Floyd County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 22:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Floyd; Franklin Flood Advisory Continues for Eastern Floyd and Southwestern Franklin Counties Until 1115 PM EDT FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 937 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Copper Hill... Endicott Check This includes the following streams and drainages Ryans Branch, Roaring Run, Meadow Creek, Pine Creek, Dodd Creek, Meadow Run, Lick Fork, Boothe Creek, Rennet Bag Creek, Pigg River, Beaverdam Creek, Otter Creek and Little River. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

