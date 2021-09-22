Billy Glass
Mr. Billy U. Glass, age 88, of Leesburg, formerly of Blakely passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Service was held on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Blakely Cemetery, Rev. David Crowdis and Rev. Lyle Brackin officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Ed Gilbert, Lee Chapman, Ronnie Ashley, Johnny Allen, Wayne Parker and Olin Thompson. Members of the Bradley Bridges Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.www.earlycountynews.com
Comments / 0