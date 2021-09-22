CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Short From “The Simpsons” Headed To Disney+ Before End Of Year

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand-new short inspired by The Simpsons is headed to Disney+ and should be made available on November 12th with the intention to highlight all of the different brands that the streaming service features including The Simpsons (obviously), Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, and more. How much of any of these brands will be featured is anyone’s guess at this juncture, but the release will time for what will be “Disney+ Day” that will feature a bunch of surprises coming from the streamer in what has been a very busy year already with shorts from The Simpsons having already been released inspired by both Marvel and Star Wars.

