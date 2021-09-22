CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Praise for Salvation – Acts 2:32, 33, 37-47

By Rev. James Temples
earlycountynews.com
 7 days ago

If we allow our minds to drift back to the year 33 A. D., we can observe thousands of Jews beginning their pilgrimage from the flung regions of the Roman Empire, making their way to Jerusalem. A...

www.earlycountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeeindependent.com

Medieval Imagery: Why White Supremacists and QAnon cultists are obsessed with the Byzantine Empire

From Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been another dormant “medievalism” that has yet to be fully acknowledged in reporting on both the far right and conspiracy theorist movements: the Byzantine Empire.
PROTESTS
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Holy Spirit inspired salvation

Jesus has not lost the power to forgive sins, but He does still have the authority to determine “how” He does it. Jesus said that when He went back to heaven He would send the Holy Spirit to guide the apostles into ALL the truth, John 16:13. But when He,...
RELIGION
earlycountynews.com

God desires for us to be near

In the Old Testament, Joseph reveals himself to his brothers and tells them to return to their father and have him come quickly to him. Joseph had prepared for his family to dwell in the land of...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Jerusalem#Pilgrimage
theodysseyonline.com

Random Acts of Kindness Series #2: Kindness Abroad

For the newest installment in my Acts of Kindness series, I will celebrate my favorite stranger I have ever met. I was in Austria on a school trip, off alone with two of my friends during some of our free time to explore. We were taking photos in a cobblestone alley, trying to capture the beauty of Vienna and having a lot of fun doing so. The change in climate had made my contacts frequently dry out, so for the day I was wearing my much-detested glasses - a functional choice I would soon regret.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Hinton News

The Daily Disappointment: Banned Books Week

It’s that time of year again; the week when we celebrate fascism and religious-extremism by gathering our literature and setting it ablaze in glorious bonfires held in library parking lots all across our great nation. The week of September 26 through October 2 is recognized throughout the United States as “Banned Books Week,” the week when the fevered masses will watch in a state of patriotic-euphoria as the works of such societal-cancers as Vonnegut, Walker, Salinger, Twain and Orwell are found guilty of the devil’s sorcery by the court of public opinion, and reduced to ash as punishment for their...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DFW Community News

Pastor’s Place: The gift of salvation

I spoke with a friend in Argyle. He has a relative that is facing a terminal diagnosis. He mentioned that this person seems concerned about eternity. One out of one of us will pass from this life one day. What if I told you, this was still good news!. 1)...
ARGYLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy