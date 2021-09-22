CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New DVD, Blu-ray and digital release highlights September 20-26, 2021

By Ryan Painter
FOX26
FOX26
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(KUTV) — It's a busy week for releases and the selection includes family-friendly and not-so-family friendly selections. It depends on the family. Paw Patrol: The Movie - The animated series gets super sized in this feature-length movie that sees Ryder, Chase and their team of rescue pups save the citizens of Adventure City from Mayor Humdinger.

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
horrornews.net

Alan Moore’s New Dark Fantasy Feature Film “The Show” Comes to Blu-ray™ and Digital This Fall

Darkly Playful Film Directed by Mitch Jenkins & Written by Alan Moore. Arrives On Demand Everywhere October 5, 2021 and on Blu-ray™ November 23, 2021. A new fantasy mystery feature from the extraordinary mind of legendary graphic novel writer Alan Moore and directed by Mitch Jenkins (Show Pieces, Prisoners of Paradise), The Show will be available On Demand and Digital everywhere October 5, 2021 and on Blu-ray™ November 23, 2021. This darkly playful and uncompromisingly original film stars Tom Burke (Mank, War & Peace), Siobhan Hewlett (Sherlock, Canterbury Tales), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, Tony and Susan), Sheila Atim (Girl from the North Country, The Underground Railroad), Christopher Fairbank (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Fifth Element) and Alan Moore himself.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Taylour Paige and Riley Keough in ZOLA Now Available on DVD and Blu-ray

Based on the viral 148-tweet Twitter thread from Detroit waitress A’Ziah “Zola” King about her wild road trip to Florida, Zola arrives on DVD and Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) September 14 from Lionsgate. Here’s a trailer:. Based on the viral 148-tweet Twitter thread from Detroit waitress A’Ziah “Zola” King about her...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Coming Soon to Digital and Blu-Ray

ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS is the sequel to the box-office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Cruella – Blu-ray Review

For the most part, my thoughts on Cruella relatively remain the same as my review back in May. Of course, one of the best things about rewatching Cruella is watching the two Emmas battle one another in the world of London’s haute couture. The pair of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson provide excellent and engaging performances. At the same time, Cruella’s partners in crime, Horace and Jasper, is a welcome break from the fashion fight, with Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry riffing off each other brilliantly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Omar Epps
Person
Linda Kozlowski
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Keanu Reeves
horrorsociety.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD on Digital October 5, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & DVD on October 19

Take a thrilling trip from the mind behind The Sixth Sense (1999), Signs (2002) and Split (2016) in M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD, available to own on Digital October 5 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on October 19 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Take a seat behind-the-camera with never-before-seen deleted scenes and bonus features that offer a deep dive into this mystery of a family vacation that quickly turns sinister.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘The Crown’ Season 4 Charts November Blu-ray and DVD Release

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced a November 2nd release date for Netflix’s British Royal family drama The Crown Season 4 on Blu-ray and DVD. A quartet of bonus features will accompany both home video formats. Triumph & Tragedy: Diana and Charles. Three Groundbreaking Women. Research, Costumes & More: The...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Old’ 4K Blu-ray Release Coming in October, Just Don’t Watch It on a Beach That Makes You Old

Old, the latest film from The Sixth Sense, Split, and Glass writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, has announced a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release for next month. Shyamalan’s latest features a group of vacationers who head to a hidden beach, where they discover that staying on the beach causes them to age extremely fast. With the visitors aging about a year every half hour, they must find a way to leave the beach before their lives fade away.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the DVD of the Shudder Thriller THE POWER – Available on VOD, Digital HD and DVD September 21st

“a profoundly unsettling thriller with a performance that would make Linda Blair proud” – IndieWire​. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, THE POWER fromShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release THE POWER on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on September 21, 2021. Check out the spooky trailer:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Love And Basketball#Digital Paw Patrol#Ryder#Blu Ray F9#Cbs#Cruella Estella#Dalmatians#The Power Set#Outback#Australian
wearemoviegeeks.com

Michael Caine and Lena Headey in TWIST Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD September 28th

London’s greatest con artists just found a new recruit when Twist arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital) and DVD September 28 from Lionsgate. Here’s the trailer:. London’s greatest con artists just found a new recruit when Twist arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD September 28 from Lionsgate. A modern-day heist thriller set on the streets of London, Twist stars Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner Michael Caine (Academy Award®: 1987, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Hannah and Her Sisters, 2000, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, The Cider House Rules; Golden Globe®: 1989, Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, Jack the Ripper, 1999, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Mandela and de Klerk), Golden Globe® and Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Lena Headey (Golden Globe®: 2017, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, “Game of Thrones,” Primetime Emmy®: 2014-2016; 2018-2019, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Game of Thrones”), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Southpaw, Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Sally Collett (Killers Anonymous, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, TV’s “403 Forbidden”), Jade Alleyne (TV’s “White Lines,” “Years and Years,” “The Lodge”), Sophie Simnett (TV’s “The Lodge,” Daybreak, Christmas Survival), Noel Clarke (TV’s “Bulletproof,” “Doctor Who,” Star Trek into Darkness), Franz Drameh (Edge of Tomorrow, TV’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” The Gentlemen), David Walliams (TV’s “Walliams & Friend, “Big School,” Murder Mystery), and Jason Maza (TV’s “Bulletproof,” “The Drowning,” The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud). Twist will be available on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $14.98, respectively.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

Hardball – Blu-ray Edition

Overcoming adversity. Something people never tire of. We all want the underdog/underprivileged to triumph. Easy to like and cheer for and film studios know that, so many a film uses it. Paramount has now released, for the first time on blu-ray, Hardball was originally out in 2001and features a young Keanu Reeves and Michael B. Jordan along with Diane Lane and D.B. Sweeney and John Hawkes. The film is directed by Brian Robbins (Varsity Blues, The Perfect Score).
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the Director’s Cut of F9: THE FAST SAGA – Available on Blu-ray and 4K on September 21st

“Be precise in life. It makes all the difference.”. The Fast family returns in the latest adrenaline-charged installment with a never-before-seen Director’s Cut of F9. The blockbuster film has generated more than $600 million worldwide and now fans can own the global box-office phenomenon that features “unbelievable, jaw-dropping action” (io9) on Digital September 7, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on September 21, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Featuring the original theatrical release, the Director’s Cut and more than an hour of exclusive bonus content – including a behind-the-scenes look at the gravity-defying stunts and nitro-charged cars, a gag reel and even more justice for Han – fans can now add F9 to their collection to watch again and again!
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BREAKDOWN Interview: Director Jonathan Mostow Revisits The Thriller Ahead Of Its Blu-ray Release (Exclusive)

In Breakdown, Kurt Russell (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) is Jeff Taylor, headed toward a new life in California with his wife Amy (Kathleen Quinlan). When their car dies on a remote highway, a seemingly helpful trucker (J.T. Walsh) offers Amy a ride to the local diner while Jeff waits with the car. Jeff soon discovers that his vehicle was deliberately tampered with, and by the time he gets to the next town, his worst fears are about to come true.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'Superman: The Animated Series' Remastered Blu-ray Gets New Release Date

It has just been announced by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) that the upcoming release of the Blu-Ray collection of Superman: The Animated Series will be delayed due to production issues. The six-disc remastered collection of the 54-episode series will be seeing a two-week delay, and is now set to release on October 26.
TV & VIDEOS
TheHDRoom

HBO’s ‘The Bee Gees’ Documentary Coming to Blu-ray and DVD

HBO and Frank Marshall’s hit 2021 documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart has a confirmed November 16th, 2021 release date on Blu-ray and DVD. Both physical disc formats will include deleted scenes as the lone bonus feature. The Blu-ray edition is part of the Warner Archive Collection only available to purchase at online retailers.
TV & VIDEOS
solzyatthemovies.com

Lady of the Manor Now On Blu-ray, DVD

Lady of the Manor, co-written and directed by the Long brothers, is now available for audiences to bring home on Blu-ray and DVD. Solzy at the Movies with Melanie Lynskey last week about the buddy comedy. This feature was one of the final films to start and end principal photography before production shut down across the country in March 2020.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Cruella Is Now on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD

Disney’s Cruella is now available for audiences to bring home and watch on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and buy or rent on Digital. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
BEAUTY & FASHION
d23.com

Darling Dogs Celebrate the Blu-ray Release of Disney’s Cruella

To celebrate the Blu-ray release of Disney’s Cruella, we partnered with some of the cutest (and furriest) fans of the Queen of Mean. These cute canines sure know how to impress, darling! Watch the video to spot dozens of dogs (and a few of their “pets”) dressing up as one of cinema’s most notorious—and notoriously fashionable—villains, then add Disney’s Cruella to your collection on Blu-ray and Digital. Learn more now at Disney Movie Insiders.
BEAUTY & FASHION
orcasound.com

Breakdown – Blu-ray Edition

Paramount is presenting on blu-ray remastered versions of older films. See them looking better than ever!. An action-thriller directed by Jonathan Mostow and starring Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh and Kathleen Quinlan, it is a film which brings to life a fear I am sure has gone through most adults minds – if the car you are in breaks down on a deserted stretch of highway and a seemingly friendly stranger stops to offer help what would you do? Take the help or not?
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

First Four Laika Releases Get Special Edition Blu-rays

I’ll take any chance to sing the praises of Laika, one of the most creatively vibrant studios of the modern era. They don’t have the history of Pixar, Studio Ghibli, or even Aardman, and so they don’t seem to get the same degree of critical or commercial attention, but history will be incredibly kind to the output of these stop-motion geniuses, a group that has yet to falter and has delivered at least three of the best animated films of the new millennium (and I would accept arguments that insist that total is four and maybe even five). What elevates Laika? It’s a marriage of visuals and storytelling. Their films are captivating works of art, but they never forget to wed their striking imagery to creative, vibrant characters and plots. They remind me of the creative voices who fueled my youth, and children are lucky to have them active (although they’ve been less-so lately, including working on their first live-action film the upcoming “Seventeen.” Don’t worry, a sixth stop-motion work called “Wildwood” is also in production.)
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Cult Classic FRANKENSTEIN’S DAUGHTER Coming to Special-Edition Blu-ray & DVD October 19th

“You’ve always treated me as a monster, Trudy. Now you’re going to be one.”. Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective (TFD), the classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films, is releasing a special-edition version of the 1950s cult classic, Frankenstein’s Daughter (1958), starring John Ashley and Sandra Knight, on Blu-ray and DVD Oct. 19.
MOVIES
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy