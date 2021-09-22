New DVD, Blu-ray and digital release highlights September 20-26, 2021

I’ll take any chance to sing the praises of Laika, one of the most creatively vibrant studios of the modern era. They don’t have the history of Pixar, Studio Ghibli, or even Aardman, and so they don’t seem to get the same degree of critical or commercial attention, but history will be incredibly kind to the output of these stop-motion geniuses, a group that has yet to falter and has delivered at least three of the best animated films of the new millennium (and I would accept arguments that insist that total is four and maybe even five). What elevates Laika? It’s a marriage of visuals and storytelling. Their films are captivating works of art, but they never forget to wed their striking imagery to creative, vibrant characters and plots. They remind me of the creative voices who fueled my youth, and children are lucky to have them active (although they’ve been less-so lately, including working on their first live-action film the upcoming “Seventeen.” Don’t worry, a sixth stop-motion work called “Wildwood” is also in production.)

