Disney to release remaining 2021 movies exclusively in theaters

I love to watch movies in a theater, as God intended it. Cinema was my religion growing up, the movie theater my house of worship – and I know the theatrical experience cannot be replicated in any way, shape or form. Films transport the audience to distant worlds, other times, where we meet new people and experience different cultures. The best mode of transportation to these times and places is, and must be, the theater. The darkened cinema, with that single swath of flickering projector light as its engine, cuts us off from the real world and allows us the most immersive experience imaginable. That cannot be replicated, no matter how hard we try, anywhere else.

