CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney to release remaining 2021 movies exclusively in theaters

By KHALID LAWS, Sinclair Broadcast Group
FOX26
FOX26
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Disney has announced that its remaining 2021 movies will be released exclusively in theaters. “Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution," Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel said in a press release. “As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season.”

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An '80s Disney Movie Is Getting Rebooted

Disney Studios is reviving its 1986 sci-fi film Flight of the Navigator, but this time with a twist. A woman will star in the lead role of the revival, with Bryce Dallas Howard attached as the project's producer and director for Disney+. Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright starred in the original film, which followed the story of a boy who ventures eight years into the future from 1978 where he's confronted by a comedic alien ship named Max (voiced by Paul Reubens). The two embark on a wild adventure together.
MOVIES
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Movies navigate a brave new world of streaming and theaters reopening

If you've enjoyed a movie in a theater in the past few months, thank an 18- to 35-year-old male for it. Multiplexes are still waiting for fans to feel safe indoors, with the delta variant ruining plans globally, as well as for studios to release enough titles to keep screens booked. If all goes well, big October movies such as "No Time to Die" will make that happen. But young men have been quickest to embrace in-person movies, so the genres they favor have done well already.
MOVIES
studybreaks.com

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Revived Movie Theaters

This past Labor Day weekend, something beautiful happened. Hollywood finally saw hope for the industry. A beacon of shining light for the success of theater-exclusive film releases this fall. That beacon of hope was Marvel’s latest film: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.”. The film shocked skeptics (primarily...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo left with only one active movie theater after Regal theater closes

The screening of the horror movie “Malignant” at 8 p.m. proved to be a special one at the Regal Laredo & RPX on Thursday. The movie theater closed permanently, leaving the city with only one theater currently open — the Cinemark at Mall Del Norte. The Alamo Drafthouse remains temporarily closed — showing an October tentative reopen date on its website — while the dollar theater closed during the pandemic as well.
LAREDO, TX
washingtonnewsday.com

All-Time Disney Channel Movies with the Highest Ratings

All-Time Disney Channel Movies with the Highest Ratings. With its original movies, the Disney Channel has not only made stars out of Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, and others, but it has also made a stir with its TV shows. Beginning with Tiger Town in 1983, the channel has produced...
TV SHOWS
wjpitch.com

Movie theaters opened up over the Summer, were the movies worth it?

It is safe to say this past year was a big drought year for the movie-making industry, but this Summer, there seemed to be an abundance of new movies being released. Of course not all of the movies are nomination-worthy (or viewing worthy) but some are definitely notable. At the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Marvel#Sbg#Encanto#Asian American
elpaisanoonline.com

Streaming Services Hurt Movie Theaters

As we continue to grapple with the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters are slowly making a comeback. In March 2020, movie theaters across the country were forced to shut down, which caused concern for many. The Cause. At the beginning of the pandemic, movie theaters had no choice but to...
PICO RIVERA, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

A look at what movies are coming to theaters and streaming this fall — for now

Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga has been waiting more than a year and a half for the biggest movie of his career, the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” to arrive in theaters. It has been a strange and surreal wait. Months before the much-delayed movie is even released Oct. 8, the film’s theme song, by Billie Eilish, has already won a Grammy.
MOVIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

(R for strong/bloody violence, and pervasive language; 1:48) On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station. Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas. CRY MACHO. (PG-13 for...
MOVIES
smilepolitely.com

Bringing the theater experience to homes: Chambana Backyard Movies

Throughout the pandemic, many people missed the feeling of sitting in a theater to enjoy the release of the newest movie. The ability to eat fresh popcorn and be surrounded by strangers who were just as invested in the movie as you was completely gone. However, Sha’Tyra and Chasadee Hawkins of Chambana Backyard Movies have been able to bring back this simple joy for many people.
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
hwchronicle.com

Los Angeles movie theaters reopen

Los Angeles (LA) movie theaters are again open following a year and a half of closure due to COVID-19. Despite the reopening, box office returns have still been down compared to previous years. According to Box Office Mojo, while box offices still haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels, trends are improving. The box office rate has risen with box office being down 73.6% from 2019 compared to 81.7% during the summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
springvillejournal.com

Local filmmakers host movie premiere at Joylan Theater

SPRINGVILLE – After years of hard work and filming their second movie “Darkness Binds,” local filmmakers Golden Groves and Michael Buttino from September Brothers Productions of Springville were able to showcase their finished film at their premiere at the Joylan Theater Sept. 2. Directed by Buttino, produced by Groves and...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
WVNT-TV

Movie theater in McDowell showing new Marvel movie for free

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Pocahontas Theater in Welch is giving residents the chance to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this week. Sponsored by Project Yes with Case WV, this event offered the first 100 children free admission to watch the movie. They also received free popcorn and a drink.
WELCH, WV
vitalthrills.com

Disney+ October 2021 Movies, TV and Originals

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney Plus October 2021 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. The Disney Plus October 2021 premieres include...
TV SHOWS
talkhouse.com

Watching Movies in a Theater, as God Intended

I love to watch movies in a theater, as God intended it. Cinema was my religion growing up, the movie theater my house of worship – and I know the theatrical experience cannot be replicated in any way, shape or form. Films transport the audience to distant worlds, other times, where we meet new people and experience different cultures. The best mode of transportation to these times and places is, and must be, the theater. The darkened cinema, with that single swath of flickering projector light as its engine, cuts us off from the real world and allows us the most immersive experience imaginable. That cannot be replicated, no matter how hard we try, anywhere else.
RELIGION
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy