We’ve been keeping a close eye on all of the updates coming to EPCOT as part of this park’s massive transformation. We’ve already got a new fountain near Spaceship Earth, a new fireworks show is on its way, and new nighttime lights have arrived. But now it’s time for another new thing to join the group. For the past few months, Mouse Gear has been selling merchandise to guests from a temporary location. But, now Mouse Gear’s official replacement — the NEW Creations Shop — has opened!

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO