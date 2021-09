Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest names in streaming, and Turtle Beach and ROCCAT are collaborating with him on an all-new line of products. The Champion Grade collection includes a limited-edition headset, keyboard, mouse and mousepad. Fans of the two time will want to jump on these items immediately, as two have already sold out: the Stealth 700 Dr Disrespect Headset and the Sense Immortal Dr Disrespect Mousepad. As of this writing, the Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard and the Kone Pro Dr Disrespect Mouse are both available, coming in at $159.99 and $89.99, respectively. Readers can purchase these items right here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO