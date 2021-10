After what was an unorthodox gymnastics season in 2020, it will return to the fall once again. The season was moved to the spring so there will be two seasons in one calendar year. There were not sectional or state championships last season but there were still plenty of exciting meets between some of the best teams in the state. With these tournaments being back this season, that will add even more importance and energy to the regular season.

GYMNASTICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO