Shelter Music Group Adds AYITA Artist Management

Pioneering Puerto Rican reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee has signed with WME in all areas. Among many other feats since he first emerged in the 1990s, he recently became the only Latin artist to log over one billion Spotify streams on three tracks, and also has racked up more than 7 billion streams in the last 12 months alone on YouTube — due only in part to “Despacito,” his collaboration with Luis Fonsi. In 2018, his single “Dura” was the second most-watched video in 2018 and in 2019, “Con Calma” marked the number “Most Watched” video globally on YouTube and has received...

