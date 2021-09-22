Shelter Music Group Adds AYITA Artist Management
Shelter Music Group has expanded internationally, announcing a new partnership with AYITA to further build the company’s artist management division. The deal adds AYITA’s 31-client roster, increasing Shelter’s number of management clients to now total 103, overseen by 41 employees with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and London helmed by the executive team of Carl Stubner, Brian Harris Frank, and Dino Paredes. Prior to partnering with BMG in late 2019, Shelter included eight managers and 17 clients.www.musicconnection.com
