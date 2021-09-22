CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QSC Saturday Sessions: Susan Carol

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyboards - T.nava - https://www.instagram.com/tnavamusic/. Guitar - Travis Thomas - https://www.instagram.com/travisthoma...

www.musicconnection.com

MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Kings of Leon at the Forum

Kings of Leon kicked off their tour early August and Tuesday night stopped at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Opening the show was Cold War Kids from Long Beach, CA. KOL formed 22 years ago in Nashville, TN and like the Beach Boys is made of three brothers and their cousin. Caleb (Lead Vocals/ Guitar), Jared (Bass), Matthew (Lead Guitar), and Nathan (Drums) formed as teenagers. However for this tour Matthew announced in July he would be taking time off after the birth of his daughter. On a personal note I saw KOL open for Bob Dylan at the Forum in 2006 and just two years later they released their fourth album Only by the Night which went 2x platinum in the U.S. It also included two of their biggest hits “Use Somebody,” and “Sex on Fire.” From there KOL has become one the biggest rock groups worldwide selling out arenas and playing major festivals across the country. Just this past March KOL released their eight studio album When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away which made KOL the first band to release a new album as an NFT. Their setlist included five songs from the new album, the title track, “100,000 People,” “Echoing,” “Time in Disguise,” and “Supermarket” acoustically.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: A Tale of Two

Nashville-based duo A Tale of Two deserve to be embraced by the folk/Americana/ bluegrass crowd. Their solid and well arranged tunes get the benefit of a high level of production skill that captures the roughhewn texture of real, vintage-sounding instruments. Just awesome. We’re talking specifically of the pedal steel guitar on the opener “Blood & Wine,” the deep and fine drums on the rockin’ dark outlaw song “Chicago Lightning,” and especially the accordian that infuses “The Letter,” a gentle, bittersweet number with interesting chords and percussion that we all agree is the duo’s standout tune. Vocal-wise, A Tale of Two is solid, though we prefer the duet harmonies to the leads.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Reliant Talent Launches Jazz Division Headed By Fred Hansen

Reliant Talent has announced the launch of a jazz division headed by NYC-based agency veteran Fred Hansen. Fred Hansen has over three and half decades of experience representing top Jazz, R&B, and Adult Contemporary Artists and has been integral in working with artists to develop long-term growth through strategic bookings at Festivals, PACS, theaters, and clubs worldwide.
ENTERTAINMENT
Travis Thomas
musicconnection.com

Wise Music Group Aquires Emily Music Corporation

Wise Music Corporation, part of Wise Music Group, has acquired Emily Music Corporation, following on from a longstanding working relationship lasting over a quarter of a century. Emily Music includes hit songs by Lee Pockriss (1924-2011) and Paul Vance (b.1929) such as the Grammy-winning song “Catch A Falling Star”, as well as “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” and “Playground In My Mind”.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Producer Crosstalk: Dave Schulz

Originally from Buffalo, NY, musician and producer Dave Schulz started on the piano when he was eleven. He went on to play locally and win various awards. Towards the late ‘90s he got a call from Robby Takac, bassist with the Goo Goo Dolls, and was invited to play keys for them at A Day in the Garden (aka Woodstock ’98). He was then tapped to join the band’s Dizzy Up the Girl tour, which meant nearly two years on the road. After his move to LA, he organized an all-star jam night at Ian Copeland’s The Backstage Cafe. He’s since collaborated with a range of artists including Wang Chung, Berlin and Cherie Currie, founding member of The Runaways.
MUSIC
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Book Review: Gourd Drum Engineering

Gourd Drum Engineering is mostly about building percussion instruments using gourds, but hopefully it will be more than that. “The best thing that could happen,” say the authors, “is for people who have never made instruments before, or who have never worked with gourds before (or both), to be inspired to go in new directions and create things that are some combination of unique, fun, interesting, practical, and of high quality.”
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Where Orchids Goes to Die

From Italy, Where Orchids Goes to Die create eerie, exotic music. From Mariana’s accented English vocals to Mebitek’s mechanical effects, this duo are on to something unique. However, the uneven sound mix often undercuts the artists’ efforts. “The Spell” opens with sad cellos whose lurching undertones get you to thinking about damp, creepy crypts and catacombs. A lighter atmosphere pervades “Event Horizon” and continues the duo’s theatrical, mechanics-heavy style. The lead vocal on “En-trance” has a strange, smeary vibe that’s cool, but it’s poorly mixed. We suggest re-recording the vocals or perhaps the duo might consider going entirely instrumental?
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Smokey Robinson at the Greek Theater

Legendary Motown artist Smokey Robinson played the Greek Theater Saturday night. Not only was Robinson the founder and leader of the Miracles, he also was one of the the top songwriters at Motown in the 60’s writing hits for Mary Wells, The Four Tops, and The Temptations. In Robinson’s career...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Sterling Select and MusicPro Insurance Announce Hybrid MusicPro Cafe

MusicPro Insurance and Sterling Select Entertainment Insurance will stream another MusicPro Cafe on Wednesday night, September 29th at 8PM EST on YouTube and Facebook Live. The one-hour show will again blend performances in front of a live audience with webcasts from remote locations. The MusicPro Cafe is designed to provide emerging artists with a way to connect with listeners who enjoy discovering new music.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Songwriter Profile: Kenny Lee Lewis

Best known as the bassist for the Steve Miller Band, Kenny Lee Lewis has toured as a guitarist, bassist and vocalist, writing and producing songs for almost 40 years. Working extensively as a studio musician with everyone from Bonnie Raitt, Peter Frampton, Boz Scaggs, Paul McCartney, Tom Jones, and others, Lewis continues trying new things within and outside of his music. Latest ventures include his YouTube channel for fans and aspiring guitarists, online guitar school, and debut sci-fi fantasy novel, Skeleton Dolls: Children of the Tower.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Book Review: Reverend James Cleveland: The King of Gospel Music

Four included CDs enrich this tribute to perhaps the greatest gospel singer of all time, tracing Cleveland’s story from his humble beginnings in Chicago to his work with Aretha Franklin on her 1972 double platinum Amazing Grace and founding the Gospel Music Workshop of America. Plenty of personal reflections from family, friends, fellow singers and musicians who walked alongside him as he shared his vision of Christianity with the world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
musicconnection.com

ASCAP to Host Anatomy of a Song: BTS' Butter

Summer 2021 has been the summer of “Butter.” The massive hit from K-pop superstars BTS melted streaming records, ruled the international airwaves and nabbed the #1 spot on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart. What does it take to write a worldwide phenomenon like “Butter”? ASCAP songwriters Jenna Andrews &...
MUSIC
