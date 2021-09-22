Arenado on 100 RBIs: 'It means everything'

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- Somewhat lost in the shuffle of Jon Lester reaching career win No. 200 on Monday night was Nolan Arenado’s early-inning heroics. With two outs and Tyler O’Neill on first base, Arenado unloaded on a first-pitch fastball from Brewers starter Freddy Peralta and sent it a Statcast-projected 389 feet over the wall in left field. The home run officially put Arenado at 101 RBIs on the year, giving him at least 30 homers (he has 33) and 100 RBIs for the sixth time in his career.

