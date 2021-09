Relishing in the details of game development helps me build an appreciation for both the worlds of games and the people who make them. This includes environmental design I normally take for granted, like a game’s day-to-night cycle. While time of day can often influence how I play a game, I rarely stop and pause to appreciate that my game world is constantly changing. So, when developer Sørb posted a video showing off the landscape as it changes from a bright blue to golden hour, it didn’t just show me how beautiful that game is, but how lucky we are that any game has any sunset at all.

