Omaha, NE

Eagles will require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test for next week's Omaha show

By Courtney Brummer-Clark Omaha World-Herald
Norfolk Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — People planning to attend The Eagles concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at the doors. It will be the first time since the pandemic began that vaccination or proof of a negative test...

