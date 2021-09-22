Police in Lowell locate once-missing 6-year-old

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in Lowell have located a once-missing 6-year-old girl who had last been seen walking unattended in the city around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a social media post by the city’s police department.

That girl is described as a 6-year-old white female with unkempt hair. She had last been seen wearing a black shirt, white pajama pants and pink slippers. She had previously been last seen walking alone in the area of Stackpole Street, the Hunts Falls Rotary and the VFW Highway in Lowell.

“Lowell residents should be aware that they may see large numbers of police officers, some with police K9s, searching neighborhoods throughout the city,” police wrote Tuesday before she was located. “These police officers may be knocking on doors to speak with residents and checking back yards and wooded areas.”

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts was asked to call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

