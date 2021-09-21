CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, OR

Heavy rain severely limits activity on area wildfires

By DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review
NRToday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past weekend’s significant rain event led to remarkably low fire activity and high humidities on the number of wildfires burning in Douglas County. The National Weather Service in Medford reported that its rain gauge at Roseburg Municipal Airport recorded 1.61 inches of rain between Saturday and Sunday, more than the region had recorded from June 1 through Friday (1.49 with trace counts). Meteorologists assigned to the Rough Patch and Devil’s Knob complexes of fires estimated anywhere from 2-2.5 inches of rain on those fires, which led to virtually zero growth in acreage.

www.nrtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
City
Medford, OR
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Rain Gauge#North And South#Extreme Weather#The Chaos Fire#The Rough Patch Complex
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy