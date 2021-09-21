Heavy rain severely limits activity on area wildfires

The past weekend’s significant rain event led to remarkably low fire activity and high humidities on the number of wildfires burning in Douglas County. The National Weather Service in Medford reported that its rain gauge at Roseburg Municipal Airport recorded 1.61 inches of rain between Saturday and Sunday, more than the region had recorded from June 1 through Friday (1.49 with trace counts). Meteorologists assigned to the Rough Patch and Devil’s Knob complexes of fires estimated anywhere from 2-2.5 inches of rain on those fires, which led to virtually zero growth in acreage.