CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln couple offers neighborhood dogs treats and water via dog box

By JENNA EBBERS Lincoln Journal Star
Norfolk Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree treats could paw-sibly be a dog's dream come true, and with the help of two dog lovers, that dream has become reality for pampered pets in one Lincoln neighborhood. Earlier this month, Joe Knopp and his wife, Deb Bauer-Knopp, built what they call a dog box, which provides treats, water and more for dogs out on walks. The box sits in their front yard near 70th and A streets, allowing people to use it at any time of day.

norfolkdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on.. the continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walking#That Dog

Comments / 0

Community Policy