HPD investigating shooting death of man near Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University police are assisting Houston police in an investigation into the shooting death of a man.

Houston police said they received a call at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in the 2800 block of Blodgett, near TSU's campus.

A tweet from HPD said a man was found dead at the scene and a possible suspect has been detained.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the man has a connection to the university.