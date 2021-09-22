CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD investigating shooting death of man near Texas Southern University

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

Texas Southern University police are assisting Houston police in an investigation into the shooting death of a man.

Houston police said they received a call at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in the 2800 block of Blodgett, near TSU's campus.

A tweet from HPD said a man was found dead at the scene and a possible suspect has been detained.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the man has a connection to the university.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

