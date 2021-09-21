Collection
On the morning of his first-ever runway show, Harris Reed woke up to a 5,000-word profile on himself in The New Yorker. “I knew someday I would have a profile in The New Yorker, but I didn’t think I would have it at 25,” he admitted, during a preview in his studio suite at London’s Standard Hotel where he has landed a “designer-in-residence” deal, free of charge. His debut show took place in the Serpentine Pavilion with a performance by the artist Kelsey Lu, and was followed by cocktails and canapés hosted by the gallery’s CEO. As you may have gathered, Reed isn’t your average emerging designer.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0