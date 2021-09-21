CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Impact Analysis Reveals The Flying Lark and Grants Pass Downs Will Contribute $10.7 Billion in Industry Spend in Southern Oregon Over 30 Years

Cover picture for the articleGRANTS PASS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The highly anticipated gaming, entertainment and dining venue, The Flying Lark, released today an economic impact study analyzing the horse racing industry in partnership with Grants Pass Downs. Independent agency Hunden Strategic Partners (HSP) identified a significant positive impact in job creation, tax and earnings impact to the local economy, and the opportunity to provide funding and stability to the equine industry throughout the region.

#Southern Oregon#Horse Breeding#Industry Spend#Grants Pass Downs#Hunden Strategic Partners#Oregon Hsp#Hhr#Pari Mutuel#Grants Pass Native#The Flying Lark Proudly
