Economic Impact Analysis Reveals The Flying Lark and Grants Pass Downs Will Contribute $10.7 Billion in Industry Spend in Southern Oregon Over 30 Years

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescent Pass Energy, LLC (Crescent Pass) announced today that it has closed on the acquisition of producing assets in the northern area of the Eagle Ford play from Tulsa based Armor Energy LLC, as well as three bolt-on acquisitions in the Cotton Valley trend in East Texas. These transactions increase the corporate footprint to 974 operated wells and net production to approximately 6,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), evenly weighted between oil and natural gas. The assets are supported by more than 140,000 net held-by-production (HBP) acres in various counties across Texas and Louisiana. In 2021 to date, Crescent Pass has deployed approximately $85 million on acquisitions, with substantial remaining equity capital reserved for future opportunities.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO