Sean Wotherspoon's Adidas Superturf Adventure is his best shoe in years

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Wotherspoon and Adidas continue their partnership this week with the release of the Superturf Adventure SW. The thrifting mogul’s spin on the Response Hoverturf is his best Adidas collaboration yet and his most attractive sneaker since the Nike Air Max 1/97 that put him on the map. It also marks the return of corduroy, Wotherspoon’s favorite fabric, which had yet to make an appearance since he joined the Stripes team.

