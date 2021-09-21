Amherst 8th Grade Girls and 7th Grade Boys Cross Country Beat Avon Lake

The Amherst Junior High School cross country teams competed against Avon Lake in the Candy Run, named for the bags of candy awarded to the top 7 runners in each race. The 8th-grade boys fell to Avon Lake, but Asa Nicely, Ben Thompson, and Matthew Walker still placed in the top 7. The 7th-grade girls also lost, but Rosalie Kapalin and Liana DelValle placed 5th and 7th, respectively. The 8th-grade girls defeated Avon Lake led by Paige Miller, Alaina Alflen, Nyah Jesko, and Grace Bruewer in the top 5. Jaxon Perez was the only Comet to finish first overall, followed in the 7th-grade boys race by Zane Rhoads in 2nd and Nicholas Lauer in 3rd place. The 7th-grade boys beat the Shoremen by 1 point.